Gwyneth Paltrow's best red carpet looks
Gwyneth Paltrow red velvet suit white dress
By Marisa Laudadio
She's married to a rock star, is mom to two gorgeous kids, and even has a book on The New York Times Best Seller list. Oh yeah -- she's also the reigning World's Most Beautiful Woman (at least according to People magazine).
Yup, there are plenty of reasons to love -- and hate -- Gwyneth Paltrow. But no matter which side you're on, one thing is undeniable: All eyes are on the 40-year-old GOOP founder every time she hits the red carpet.
In honor of her movie "Iron Man 3," which will be released on May 3, we're taking a walk down memory lane and revisiting Gwynnie's greatest fashion moments.
Click on for more of the Oscar winner's most memorable looks ...
