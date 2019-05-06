2019 Met Gala: Stars on social media
It's Met Gala Monday and we think that half of the fun actually happens before the show! So, Wonderwall.com rounded up all of the social media pics celebs shared for the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, starting with Trevor Noah. The "Daily Show" host posted this group selfie with Laura Harrier, Lupita Nyong'o and Tessa Thompson on his Instagram Story. Keep reading for more!
