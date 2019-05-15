Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner give us more post-split goals, plus more news

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner drop the kids off at school together before Jen's date with new beau

If only there were an Oscar category for post-split goals ... On Wednesday, May 15, Ben Affleck and his ex of four years, Jennifer Garner, were spotted dropping their kids off at school together in Los Angeles. Photos from their morning hang showed the former couple chatting and smiling like the old pals they have become, along with another woman, presumably, a also a parent at the school. According to the Daily Mail, Jen did glance down at her phone a few times -- then headed off to meet her new boyfriend, John Miller, for breakfast at Brentwood Country Mart. The super amicable situation, by the way, extends to Jen's ongoing friendship with Ben's mom. The two have been seen enjoying walks together on multiple occasions since Ben and Jen split. And Ben clearly has serious love for both, as he showed over the weekend with a sweet post in honor of Jen and his mom. "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love," he wrote. He added that he was making donations in their name to criminal justice charities.

