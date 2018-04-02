Chrissy Teigen claps back at Bill O'Reilly's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' shade, plus more news

Chrissy Teigen reacts to Bill O'Reilly's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' comments

Bill O'Reilly threw some shade at John Legend's "Jesus Christ Superstar" production on Easter Sunday -- but it didn't get past John's wife, Chrissy Teigen. "Watching JC Superstar on NBC," he tweeted. "Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez." The reference was an allusion to the tats some of the actors in the show had, according to the Daily Mail. When Chrissy noticed the former Fox News host's tweet, she clapped back with a reference of her own, quipping, "Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren't 32 million dollars." O'Reilly was fired from the network last year after the New York Times revealed O'Reilly and Fox faced six sexual harassment lawsuits over the years related to the political pundit's alleged sexual misconduct. The most recent Times revelation indicated O'Reilly paid former Fox news analyst Lis Wiehl $32 million to settle a suit she brought in which she claimed he forced her into "a non-consensual sexual relationship" and sent her explicit material including pornography. Chrissy wasn't the only Twitter user who found it odd O'Reilly had the nerve to dis someone for having tattoos. As one commenter pointed out: "Bill O'Reilly was sued and had to pay millions for sexual harassment lawsuits. His opinion of anything related to Jesus is totally irrelevant."

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's cutest family moments