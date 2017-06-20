New details on Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins' health issue, plus more news

New details on Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins' health issue

As of Tuesday, June 20, Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins were still in the hospital being treated for a "minor issue," according to TMZ. Now, sources say the twins were born premature and are "under the lights," which likely refers to the phototherapy that's often used on premature babies born with jaundice. The lights help reduce elevated bilirubin levels. The twins reportedly arrived about a week ago, although neither Bey nor Jay has made a formal announcement yet.

