Rosario Dawson has a surprising new beau, plus more celebrity romance updates

As we all come down from the chocolate-induced high of Valentine's Day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the latest celebrity romance news of late, starting with this unexpected coupling: Actress Rosario Dawson shared this photo of herself and her new boyfriend, comedian Eric Andre, on Feb. 14, 2017. "Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines," the "Daredevil" actress wrote alongside the snapshot. He reciprocated with several posts of his own. Now keep reading for more celeb romance updates this week!

