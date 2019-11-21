Gwen Stefani reveals the manly way Blake Shelton impressed her family, plus more news

Gwen Stefani hilariously recounts how Blake Shelton won over her family

For the past four years, California-girl / pop-rocker Gwen Stefani and country crooner Blake Shelton have happily proved there's truth to the adage opposites attract. As it turns out, opposites do a pretty good job of attracting kids and relatives, too. Gwen learned that lesson during her first visit with her kids to Blake's ranch in Oklahoma -- where Blake wasted no time impressing Gwen and company with his testosterone supported wilderness skills. Gwen shared the anecdote this week during an appearance on "the Kelly Clarkson Show" alongside Blake and their "Voice" co-stars John Legend and Carson Daly. "I remember the first time I went to Oklahoma with my family," Gwen recalled of her then-new romance with Blake (via E! News). "We are, like, from Anaheim," she clarified. "We've never seen even trees before, so, we were like, 'Wow, this is crazy.' And we're, like, driving and Blake's in his truck and there's a tree that had been, like, blown down in the road." At that point, she got up out of her chair and proceeded to demonstrate -- in story appropriate cowgirl boots -- how her guy dealt with the foliage that was blocking their path. "Blake gets out and he's like, 'Alright,'" she continued, jokingly putting her hands on her hips and puffing her chest out. "And he gets in the back of the truck. He has, like, a big chain and pulls it out. He wraps it around the tree! And my whole family is like ...," she says, her eyes wide and her hands up to her open mouth. "'Oh my god!" she says, recalling their reaction. "He's a man!'"

Keep reading for the latest on Kylie Jenner's majority stake cosmetics company sale ...

RELATED: Gwen Stefani's biggest career moments