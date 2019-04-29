Hailey Bieber claps back at critics of her tan, plus more news

Hailey Baldwin has no time for your opinion about her tan

Hailey Bieber is clearly not worried about the flack she's been getting online for showing off her tan. The model's been on vacation with her husband, Justin Bieber, in the Bahamas recently, enjoying a visit to the tropical locale where Justin popped the question. Apparently, photos she shared of her super dark skin irked some folks who thought the tan wasn't safe or a good example for others. Hailey's response? In a nutshell, one big eye roll. On Sunday, April 28, the 22-year-old posted a pic of herself lazing about in bed with a big grin. "So today the internet is mad at me for getting too tan!!! shoot!!!" she wrote on the post (via E! News). "I'll do my best not to get so much sun next time I'm on vacation!" The light-hearted clap-back comes on the heels of tweets Hailey posted seemingly in response to trolls who told her online she would "always be second best" to Justin's ex, Selena Gomez. "I wish people didn't have to be so cruel on social media. People are awful to you, and then wonder why you get defensive," she tweeted on Saturday. "I just wish people knew my heart."

