Justin Bieber and wife Hailey shut down bogus pregnancy rumors, plus more news

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey sarcastically address pregnancy rumors

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber couldn't help but laugh when they came across a new Daily Telegraph headline claiming the "Sorry" singer walked out on his allegedly pregnant wifey on Friday, April 26. "How dare you walk out on me and my very pregnant belly ... not," Hailey sarcastically scoffed in an Instagram video panning over the story on her man's laptop. "Daily Telegraph, wow," Justin added in the background. The lovebirds also took a jab at the website for their grammar after noticing there was a typo in Justin's last name. "How are you gonna spell my name wrong after all these years?? Haha," he wrote. While the playful video was just meant to debunk rumors, fans also noticed Selena Gomez's song "Taki Taki" hidden in Justin's search history on the screen. "Please stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing," he wrote to suspicious fans, explaining that her video popped after watching his Coachella performance. Justin continued, "this idea that I secretly plot on opening my history thing purposefully and zoom out just enough so you can see her name is crazy." Hailey chimed in about their "delusional fantasies," writing (and later deleting), "I'm not going to sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies husband then get ur own. G'night!!" Justin and Hailey quietly tied the knot with a civil ceremony at a New York City courthouse in September of last year.

