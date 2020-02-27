How Jennifer Garner's boyfriend feels about Ben Affleck's candid interviews, plus more news

Is Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller OK with Ben Affleck's recent candor?

For more than a year, Jennifer Garner's been dating 41-year-old tech CEO John Miller. During that time, Jen's continued to co-parent the three kids she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. She's also continued to offer friendly and familial support to Ben as he works to continue his recovery from alcohol addiction, a journey he's been discussing with increasing candor while promoting his new film, "The Way Back." Jen has figured prominently in some of those interviews, including one with The New York Times in which he called their divorce his life's "biggest regret." After his "Good Morning America" interview aired, Diane Sawyer read a thank-you note from Ben to Jen where he expressed his gratitude for her being so "thoughtful, considerate, responsible" and called her "a great mom and a great person." So where does that leave Jen and John, who have kept their relationship mostly under wraps and reportedly happy keeping things one a more casual level? According to one Us Weekly source, John is "empathetic to Ben's struggles ... but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus" and is now growing "uncomfortable with Ben's interviews." The insider is also quoted as saying that "John believes Ben would remarry Jennifer if she wanted to get back together," and that, "John wants to marry Jennifer but knows she isn't ready yet." Meanwhile, E! News seems to be hearing different information. "Jen still sees John and seems content with where things are in their relationship," a source told the outlet this week. "John is a nice normal guy who is in a similar situation with raising kids while being divorced. They've made what they have work and enjoy being together." That insider added that "there isn't a lot of pressure to make [the relationship] more than it is" for John or for Jen, who's prioritizing her children right now. "They have both had a positive impact on each other," the insider added.

