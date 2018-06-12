Lea Thompson says daughters Maddie and Zoey Deutch gave her the strength to be 'a boss-ass bitch' on set of movie they made together

In Hollywood, you'll be hard pressed to find a bigger family affair than "The Year of Spectacular Men," which opens in select theaters and is available on VOD starting June 15, 2018. Lea Thompson makes her feature-film directorial debut with the romantic dramedy, in which she also portrays the mother of two young women played by her real daughters: Maddie Deutch, who wrote the script, and Zoey Deutch, who produced the film along with their dad, "Pretty in Pink" director Howard Deutch, who's been married to Lea since 1989. The comedy centers around Maddie's Izzy, an aimless college grad reeling from a breakup while navigating her younger sister's newfound Hollywood stardom. (Sound familiar?) Wonderwall.com caught up with Lea to get the scoop on the differences between her real family and their characters in "The Year of Spectacular Men." She also dished on what it was like directing her daughters, why she left her husband on the sidelines and ended up feeling like "a boss-ass bitch" thanks to her girls, how she and her husband managed to make it to 30 years of marriage in the industry and more. Keep reading for the highlights from our chat...

RELATED: Stars who've worked with their kids