Irina Shayk shares stoic selfie after Lady Gaga denies Bradley Cooper romance rumors, plus more news

Irina Shayk looks solemn after Lady Gaga denies Bradley Cooper romance rumors

As Hollywood continues to buzz about the seemingly romantic chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper during their Oscars performance, Bradley's girlfriend, Irina Shayk, has been largely quiet, other than cheering for Gaga at the awards show. That leaves some wondering what to make of the uber-stoic selfie the model posted on Instagram on Feb. 27. She appeared to be getting her hair done and despite the lack of a caption, outlets like the Daily Mail are suggesting the look on her face could be related to rumors the relationship between Gaga and Bradley is more than work-related. The post surfaced just hours after Gaga denied allegations of an affair during her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "That is what we wanted you to see," Gaga insisted when asked if there was anything to the romance chatter. "This is a long song. It is a love story and we worked so hard. I knew he had the vision for how it should go," she continued, noting that Bradley directed the whole performance, including the way they were looking at each other. "I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for the last three years. It's what you do when you sing love songs," she added. Still, tabloid sources don't seem convinced. "Hollywood is buzzing that Gaga fell for Bradley during pre-production and filming, creating the intense emotional energy you see on-screen and at the Oscar. He wanted an authentic love story on-screen," one insider told Page Six. It didn't help matters that the singer recently broke off a relatively recent engagement to CAA agent Christian Carino -- or that she and Bradley reportedly spent much of the CAA Oscars afterparty "cozied up on a sofa," according to the source. "They were inseparable, and people definitely thought it was weird," said the insider. Irina was reportedly not around. Another source denied the claims, saying, "Bradley and Gaga were both there and hanging out, but they were not 'together."

