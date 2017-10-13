Katharine McPhee and David Foster spark more romance rumors, plus more news

Katharine McPhee and David Foster spark a new round of romance rumors

They have yet to discuss the nature of their relationship, but Katharine McPhee, 33, and David Foster, 67, left a fundraiser together at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles this week, sparking more questions about their rumored romance. The two have been spotted out together multiple times since they were first linked this past spring. In September, David's 35-year-old daughter Erin posted a few social media pics showing her dad and the singer onstage and at dinner together. On one snap (via Us), Erin wrote "my parents." She captioned another, "excited about my new step mom."

