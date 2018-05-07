Katy Perry ditches the short blonde 'do, plus more news

Katy Perry goes back to long dark hair for 'Idol' taping

Katy Perry's hair seems to be having an identity crisis. After the singer took the stage in Mexico City less than a week ago with her hair in the short, blonde crop she's been rocking since last spring, she appeared at a live taping of "American Idol" on Sunday, May 6, with long, dark tresses -- a perfect accent for the floor length Alexis Mabille gown she'd chosen for the show. The next day, however, the singer was spotted in New York City -- and though her head was partially covered by the hoodie of her track suit, her coif appeared to be short and blonde once more. "Everything is more fun with short hair," she told W after the first time she went super short. "I can just get up and go," she explained. "I feel so liberated with this hair now."

