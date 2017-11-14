Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don't see much of their surrogate, plus more news

Kimye keep their surrogate at a distance other than medical updates

There's a good chance Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are spending more time physically checking in on Kim's sisters' baby bumps than that of their surrogate. TMZ reports that while Kimye have been getting updates from doctors about the health of the surrogate and baby on a regular basis and that everything has been "smooth," they haven't been visiting her much. That may have been part of the game plan from the beginning, depending on what boundaries the surrogate mapped out in the initial contract between the parties. Meanwhile, guests at Kim's recent baby shower reportedly told TMZ she's been mellow about the surrogacy and focused on getting the nursery in their new home ready with Kanye ahead their third child's arrival, which is expected to be in January.

