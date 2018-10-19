Kim Kardashian says marrying Kanye West made her a 'more private' person, plus more news

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West helped her value privacy

In September - on the same night Kanye West went on a long, pro-Donald Trump rant while hosting "Saturday Night Live," his wife, Kim Kardashian West, opened up to Alec Baldwin on his new ABC talk show about how her life has changed since she and Kanye got serious. For Kim, the main difference seems to have been that 'Ye taught her to appreciate privacy, something she wasn't exactly brought up doing as a reality TV star. "We would get our hair and makeup done after we filmed the show. Then it was like '... what is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who is there? What are they doing? Who is there?'" she recalled in the interview, which airs Sunday, Oct. 21, according to People. While Kanye "was very private" offstage, Kim said, "everything had to be public for me back then." That's no longer the case. "Now it's, 'Where can I go on vacation where nobody will see us?' All I want is privacy. I never thought that I would be at that point.," she admitted. In an interview with THR after the segment was filmed, Alec was asked if he'd delved into Kanye's politics, given Kim's support of Hillary Clinton and various liberal causes. "She said, 'I don't necessarily have to believe all my husband's opinions to support him. He's entitled to what he [believes and] he's very passionate.' And I'm like, 'Uh-huh,'" Alec recalled. "I think I opened by saying, 'Marriage is about a cooperation. So, how are you successful at getting him to cooperate where other people have failed? I mean, Lorne Michaels and late-night producers clearly don't have that ability.' And she laughed." Kim has reportedly found Kanye's recent, erratic behavior to be stressful. Sources tell People she simply doesn't take issue with his views in public.

