Kirstie Alley's bizarre Stephen Hawking tribute has Twitter scratching its head, plus more news

Kirstie Alley's tribute to Stephen Hawking is amazing in all the wrong ways

Dismissive much? Tributes and messages of gratitude flooded social media in the wake of celebrated physicist Stephen Hawking's death on Wednesday, March 14, with stars like Eddie Redmayne praising the "beautiful mind" of "an astonishing scientist" and astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson tweeting that the "intellectual vacuum" left by Hawking's passing should be thought of "as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure." Curling hater, Scientologist and former "Look Who's Talking Now" star Kirstie Alley also had some thoughts about the death of Hawking, whose many awards included the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Fundamental Physics Prize (the so-called "largest prize in all of science"). "You had a good go at it..," she wrote, sharing a photo of Hawking. "Thanks for your input." (Yeah, dude. Way to figure out how black holes lose mass by combining principals from Albert Einstein's theory of relativity and quantum mechanics. Whatever.) Not surprisingly, Twitter users had a few questions and suggestions for Kirstie after she posted the tweet. Among them: "Kirstie, what was your favorite input?"; "Can you even science?" and its follow-up, "Uhh, Scientology. So no, she can't;" and, finally, "this is how you fire a 13-year-old."

