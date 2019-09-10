Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are Playboy-bound, plus more news

Kylie Jenner teases a couples shoot with Travis Scott for Playboy

Guess who's headed to the pages of Playboy? Yep, according to a new post on Kylie Jenner's Instagram, she and Travis Scott are set to appear in the iconic magazine -- and not just as interview subjects. Sharing a derriere-centric, NSFW photo of herself in a tan cowboy hat and seemingly nothing else but her shirtless boyfriend's arms, which he has draped around her in a protective hug, the 21-year-old wrote, "When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon." According to Us Weekly, the post garnered more than 1 million likes "in a matter of minutes." Ohhhhhhhhh good morning!" Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments, adding a "wow" and a "Shhhooooookkt" to the thread. Kylie's sisters have all posed nude in the past -- Kim Kardashian West appeared in Playboy in 2007, Khloe posed nude for a PETA ad in 2008, Kourtney Kardashian stripped down for DuJour magazine in 2014 and Kendall Jenner shot a series of black and white nude portraits for Mert Atlas. But at 22, Kylie will be the youngest sib to go au naturel for the camera.

