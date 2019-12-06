Kylie Jenner sizzles in white on a winter getaway with the girls, plus more news

Kylie Jenner heats up a winter wonderland

Kylie Jenner's soaking up some serious winter wonderland vibes. The reality star and makeup mogul posted a handful of shots on Instagram and her Instagram Story on Thursday, Dec. 5, showing off moments from a snow-covered getaway with her nearly 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, her friend Yris Palmer, and Yris' little girl, Ayla. When Kylie and Yris weren't busy teaching their daughters to bowl and snowboard or making gingerbread houses on what Yris dubbed their "baecation," the two posed for a handful of sexy shots that featured Kylie looking stunning in a tight, white jumpsuit number by Naked Wardrobe, which she accessorized with plenty of Chanel. Holding her hands up behind her head showing off her best pout, Kylie captioned the shot, "Elsa who?"

Keep reading for the scoop on Justin Bieber's latest tattoo ...

RELATED: Stars are nothing like us, Kylie Jenner edition