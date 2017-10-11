Maksim Chmerkovskiy shows his love for 'DWTS' partner Vanessa Lachey, plus more news

Maksim Chmerkovskiy writes moving note to Vanessa Lachey after feud

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey may have finally broken through the infamous "Dancing With the Stars" stress barrier. The partners had reportedly been fighting behind the scenes, a feud Petra Murgatroyd -- who's paired with Vanessa's husband Nick Lachey on the show -- chalked up to the overall mental stress of competing for the mirrorball trophy in a recent interview with People. But on Tuesday, Oct. 10, Maks posted a moving message for Vanessa on Instagram. "Everything I ever want for my partners is literally what @vanessalachey has brought to the dance floor last night. Raw, unapologetic, real emotion expressed through a beautiful dance," he wrote after the two earned 24 out of 30 in this week's performance. "Yesterday also marked the first time when I completely lost it right before the dance ... I rarely cry but this was something different, something I've yet to experience watching someone else's story," he continued, referencing Vanessa's candid discussion about her son's surgery. "I'm proud of you partner!" he added. "They can say what they want but you're a star and I wouldn't want to be on this rollercoaster with anyone but you! And we have so many more of these moments to share with each other, and everyone else who couldn't stop their tears...#teamBabiesAndBallroom #DWTS #NeverADullMoment." According to Us Weekly, the feud with Vanessa got so intense Maks took a week away from the show. A source later told the tab his absence has since been forgiven by the cast -- including Vanessa.

