Your favorite celebrities who are middle children

Middle children often have to fight for attention -- which is something these stars do well! In honor of Middle Child Day on Aug. 12, 2017, let's take a look at some of the most famous middle kids, starting with Jennifer Lopez. She's mined many entertainment fields, from music and movies to television and dance. She has an older sister, Leslie Lopez, and a younger sister, television journalist Lynda Lopez. Read on for more celebrities who fall right in the middle!

