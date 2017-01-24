2017 Oscar Nominations -- See the stars' reactions!

They're here! The nominations for the 2017 Oscars were announced on Jan. 24 and the stars who received nominations quickly started sharing their joyous reactions. See what they all had to say, starting with Emma Stone who is nominated for Best Actress. "What a morning. I am so grateful for this honor and I'm so happy to share this feeling with my 'La La Land' family. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie. I'm also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it's hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it. This is beyond any of our wildest imaginings and we can't wait to celebrate together." Now keeping reading to see more reactions.