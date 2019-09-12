35 iconic photos from the first MTV VMAs in 1984

The first ever MTV Video Music Awards aired on Sept. 14, 1984. Back then, Apple had just introduced its Macintosh computer, Michael Jackson's "Thriller" was the biggest album on the planet and Cabbage Patch Dolls were all the rage. In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the first MTV VMAs, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at 35 iconic photos from the inaugural show, starting with this shot of Madonna, who struck a pose after her epic VMA performance of "Like a Virgin." Keep reading for more!

