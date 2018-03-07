Every celeb who's served as a judge on 'American Idol'

When viewers said goodbye to "American Idol" two years ago, everyone believed it was the end of an era -- but it turns out the show must go on. Fans were delighted and surprised when, in 2017, TV execs announced that "Idol" would be returning in 2018. This newest season will be judged by R&B icon Lionel Richie, who served as a guest judge in 2003, plus country singer Luke Bryan and pop superstar Katy Perry, who served as a guest judge in 2010. In celebration of the "American Idol" premiere on March 11, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all of the stars who have served as judges on the show. Keep reading to see which celebs judged contestants on "American Idol"...

