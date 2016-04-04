The 20 most buzz-worthy moments in 'American Idol' history
In honor of the 15th and final season of "American Idol," which concludes on April 7, 2016, take a look back at the most buzzed-about moments in the reality TV show's history, starting with the epic 2012 diva showdown between then-judges Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj. The trouble started in October 2012 -- before the first episode of Season 12 aired -- when an audio recording surfaced in which Nicki could be heard cursing out Mariah during auditions in Charlotte, North Carolina. "If I had a gun, I would shoot [her]," the rapper allegedly threatened. Yikes! Now keep reading for more of the buzziest "AI" moments...
