Best inside pics from DGA Awards past

Ahead of the 72nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of our favorite inside pictures from past DGA Awards shows... starting with this snapshot of friends and frequent collaborators Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan! The duo are seen here in an embrace just after Saoirse presented Greta with a nomination medallion for outstanding directorial achievement in feature film for "Lady Bird" at the 2018 DGA Awards. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Best inside photos from past Producers Guild Awards