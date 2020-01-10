Best inside photos from past Producers Guild Awards

Ahead of the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18, 2020, Wonderwall.com is celebrating the event with a look back at the best inside photos from past star-studded PGA shows.... starting with "Avengers" franchise alums Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch! The actors playfully posed backstage at the 25th Annual PGAs on Jan. 19, 2014. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: 1990 Academy Awards fashion flashback