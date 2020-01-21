Best fashion moments from DGA Awards past

In honor of the 72nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of our favorite fashion moments from DGA Awards past... starting with our girl Cate Blanchett! At the DGA Awards in 2003, the actress was effortlessly cool in a metallic suit that she finished off with some frosty eyeshadow, a glossy lip and clear sandals. Keep reading to see more throwback pics...

