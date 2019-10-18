Memorable celebrity fashion moments from the last decade

From remarkable red carpet gowns we'll never forget to the wardrobe missteps that gave us fashion nightmares, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the last decade's most fabulous (and unfortunate!) sartorial selections. First up is a gown that inspired its own iconic pose! Angelina Jolie's iconic leg-pop moment occurred at the 2012 Academy Awards in this glamorous black Atelier Versace gown. The strapless design featured a thigh-high slit that allowed for her famous stance to go down in red carpet history! Keep reading for more of the best and worst celebrity looks from 2010 to 2019...

