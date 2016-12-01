The 16 biggest celebrity money stories of 2016

The end (of the year) is nigh! As 2016 draws to a close, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the 16 biggest celebrity money stories of the year, starting with Taylor Swift's massive payday: In November, Forbes named the pop star the top-earning celebrity of the year. She reportedly banked $170 million between mid-2015 and mid-2016 through sales of her "1989" album and its corresponding tour, plus endorsement deals with brands like Apple, Diet Coke and Keds, among others. According to Forbes, her 1989 tour grossed $200 million in North America, which demolished a record previously set by the Rolling Stones. She also sold more than 9 million copies of her "1989" album. Now keep reading for more of the year's top Hollywood money stories...

RELATED: The biggest proof that stars are nothing like us in 2016