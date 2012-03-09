Jennifer Lawrence, Adele and more stars with unusual middle names

Some celebs probably cringe at the prospect of seeing their whole name in lights -- we're talking about you, Kate Hudson, Matt Damon and Gisele Bundchen -- because they suffer from Weird Middle Name Syndrome. In honor of Middle Name Pride Day on March 10, 2017, Wonderwall.com rounded up the stars with the most embarrassing, unusual or head-scratching middle names, starting with Jennifer Lawrence. It's a good thing J.Law is an Oscar winner because her mysterious middle name is not winning any awards. It's Shrader! Now keep reading for more...

RELATED: Celebs who changed their names