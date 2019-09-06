On Sept. 9, 2019, the "Brady Bunch" home gets a real estate makeover on the new HGTV series "A Very Brady Renovation." Starring all six of TV's Brady kids -- Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Christopher Knight and Barry Williams -- the series follows the former child stars as they help renovate the Studio City, California, house that was used for exterior shots of their fictional family's home. In honor of the new show's debut, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of Hollywood's biggest real estate dramas, including the one involving a former boybander who tried to buy the Brady house first! Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Child stars of the '70s: Where are they now?