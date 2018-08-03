Alan Alda reveals Parkinson's diagnosis and more ICYMI news

Alan Alda revealed on July 31 that he has been living with Parkinson's disease. While speaking to "CBS This Morning," the "M*A*S*H" star said he was diagnosed more than three years ago. "The reason I want to talk about it in public... is because I've had a full life since then," he said. "I've acted, I've given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook, I started this new podcast." Alan has that while promoting his podcast -- "Clear+Vivid with Alan Alda" -- on television, he could see his thumb "twitch" in some shots. "I thought, it's probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that's not where I am," he explained. After his reveal, he wrote on Twitter, "I take boxing lessons 3 days a week, play singles tennis twice a week, and take a mild pill -- all Dr. recommended. I even juggle a little. And I'm not entering dementia. I'm no more demented than I was before. Maybe I should rephrase that. Really, I'm good."

