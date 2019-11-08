The Giudice family reunites and more ICYMI celeb news

Reunion

Reunited and it feels so good! On Nov. 6, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her four daughters headed to Italy to reunite with Joe Giudice for the first time in over three years. Following his imprisonment and ensuing Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention, Joe flew to Italy in October to wait out his deportation appeal. "We're back," Gia Giudice, Joe and Teresa's eldest daughter, captioned a family snap. Joe shared the photo on his Instagram Story as well.

