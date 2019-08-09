Ariana Grande has a new man and more ICYMI celeb news

New man

Ariana Grande has a new man, according to multiple reports. Several media outlets reported throughout the week that the singer is now dating Mikey Foster of the music group Social House. The Blast reported that Ariana and Mikey don't have "boyfriend/girlfriend" status but claimed their friendship has "taken a passionate new turn in the recent months." People magazine also reported that the two are dating. Fans began suspecting that Ariana and Mikey were together after the music video for their "Boyfriend" collaboration was released on Aug. 2. In the video, Ariana and Mikey have a steamy makeout session. Over the last several weeks, Mikey has been gushing about Ariana on Instagram.

