Dog The Bounty Hunter hospitalized and more ICYMI news

Hospitalized

Dog the Bounty Hunter was hospitalized in the early part of the week after suffering a "heart emergency." After a few days in a Colorado hospital, it was determined that Dog (real name: Duane Chapman) did not suffer a heart attack and will not need surgery, as was originally feared. He was released from the hospital on Sept. 16. "Dog is back at home and resting comfortably," his rep told Us Weekly in a statement on Sept. 17. "He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement. While he is following doctor's orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG'S ORDERS and watch 'Dog's Most Wanted' Wednesday night on WGN America." The Blast reported that the widower. who lost wife Beth Chapman in June, sees the incident as a huge "wake up call" to start living healthier and find ways to reduce stress.

RELATED: Male stars with and without facial hair