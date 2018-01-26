Keri Russell's life in pictures

Today we know Keri Russell as the bad a-- spy Elizabeth Jennings on the hit FX drama "The Americans," which celebrates its fifth anniversary on Jan. 30, 2018. But back in 1991, Keri was a 15-year-old Mouseketeer on "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" alongside other famous faces like JC Chasez (top right), Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling. In honor of Keri's newest series turning five, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at her life in photos! Keep reading to learn all there is to know about this beautiful former teen star...

