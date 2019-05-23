Kim Kardashian took breathing lessons before the Met Gala, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

Beauty is pain! Even us regular folks understand that, but Kim Kardashian West took that old adage to a new level when it came to her Met Gala ensemble this year -- even resorting to taking breathing lessons to wear her corseted Thierry Mugler-designed getup. She revealed on Instagram that she tapped corset legend Mr. Pearl for lessons on how to breathe correctly in the restrictive look, which didn't allow her to sit or eat. Sounds like a fun night! So which other celebs proved that they might as well live on an entirely different planet from the rest of us this month? Keep reading to find out...

