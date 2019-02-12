The most followed celebs on social media
Celebrities are not only dominating the music charts and movie screens -- they're also winning big on social media! Wonderwall.com is taking a look at which celebs reign supreme on social, starting with Ariana Grande. The pop star has 144 million followers on Instagram, making her the third most followed person on the platform. Keep reading for more...
