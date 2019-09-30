Music world reacts to death of Grammy-nominated songwriter

The music world -- particularly the country music world -- was heartbroken to hear about the death of Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Michael James Ryan, better known as Busbee. One of the more prominent songwriters in Nashville, Busbee was a hugely sought after songwriter, who worked with the likes of Maren Morris, Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and Keith Urban. After his death on Sept. 29, many in the music world posted tributes to their late friend.