Jennifer Lopez wears $1,235 overalls, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

There's a reason we idolize celebrities -- they live in the lap of luxury! Wonderwall.com is rounding up this month's wildest celebrity tales of excess, starting with one about "Hustlers" star Jennifer Lopez. We know J.Lo's love don't cost a thing, but her overalls are a different story! In September 2019, the star stepped out in a pair of white overalls by Brunello Cucinelli that have an insane price tag of $1,235. Yep, that's more than a thousand dollars for a pair of plain white overalls. The singer-actress rocked the ridiculously expensive piece of clothing with a simple black tank top underneath. Keep reading for more ways the stars are nothing like us...

