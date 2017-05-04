Rihanna gets cozy with an Olympic fencer, plus more news

Does Rihanna have a new guy?

Rihanna's Met Gala may have ended with a romantic spark. According to the New York Post, the singer spent much of the afterparty she hosted at 10ak hanging out with Miles Chamley-Watson, a British-born, Philadelphia-based Olympic fencer who was named the Individual Foil World Champion in 2013. "It was like they were a new couple," said one partygoer. "She was canoodling and getting chummy. They sat together at the ball and partied at 1Oak until the place closed at 7 a.m." Rihanna split with Drake again last year because she reportedly didn't want to be tied down.

