Samuel L. Jackson: 15 reasons we love the 'Shaft' star

What makes Samuel L. Jackson so cool? Besides every single thing about him? Seriously, have you ever met somebody who said, "I'm not a fan of Samuel L.!" We haven't either. So in honor of the release of the his newest film, "Shaft," on June 14, here are 15 reasons that Samuel L. Jackson is the baddest dude around, starting with his commitment to social justice. Long before Samuel was famous, he was involved with the Civil Rights Movement. He was expelled from Morehouse College in 1969 for taking part in protests: The historically black college didn't have a single black member on its board of trustees. Morehouse eventually changed its policies, and he returned two years later to graduate with a degree in drama. Keep reading for more!

