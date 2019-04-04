Sophie Turner reveals who her maid of honor will be, plus more news

And the maid of honor is ...

No spoiler alert necessary on this one ... Sophie Turner revealed at this week's "Game of Thrones" premiere who her maid of honor will be when she marries Joe Jonas at their upcoming nuptials -- and we'll give you exactly one guess as to who it is. Yep, her longtime bestie, Maisie Williams is set to take on the big role. Sophie did sound a little concerned, however, when ET mentioned Maisie is still trying to settle on what she'll wear to the wedding. "I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing]," Sophia said, seeming confused. "I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress! She's my maid of honor! One of two." Meh, maybe Arya Stark's got the gown -- she's just undecided about which of those "Faceless Men" faces goes best with the color ...

