'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now?

How time flies! It's been almost nine years since "Jersey Shore" debuted on MTV in December 2009, and oh so much has happened to the stars of our favorite trashy reality TV show since then. The cast is coming back to the small screen for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" on April 5, 2018. To celebrate, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at how our favorite former Seaside Heights residents have changed since they first taught us the importance of GTL-ing. Keep reading to see what they've been up to in recent years...

