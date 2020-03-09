Stars turning 70 in 2020
See which stars are turning 70 in 2020, starting with... William H. Macy. The Emmy-winning actor, who plays as Frank Gallagher on "Shameless," blows out his birthday candles on March 13. Keep reading to see who else was born in 1950...
