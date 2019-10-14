Stars who are vegan

Whether it's a trend or a lifestyle, there's no denying that being vegan is in, especially in Hollywood. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at all the celebs who've committed themselves to a plant-based lifestyle... starting with Miley Cyrus. The singer and actress's journey to veganism started in 2014 after coyotes killed her beloved pooch Floyd. The loss of her canine companion helped cement her determination to abandon animal products in her own life. Today, Miley uses her influence to encourage others to go vegan and has supported organizations that work to end animal cruelty, like PETA, for years. Keep reading learn about other vegan celebrities...

RELATED: Stars who quit being vegan