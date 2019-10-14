Stars who quit being vegan

For some stars, giving up meat, dairy and other animal-derived products becomes a way of life. For others, those diet priorities can change. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of the celebs who went vegan but later went back... starting with this talk show host. Though Ellen DeGeneres joked about the struggles of being vegan in her 2018 comedy special, "Relatable," she also admitted that she doesn't actually follow that lifestyle anymore. After eight years of a strict plant-based diet, Ellen now eats the occasional fish and even eggs -- harvested from the yards of chickens she personally knows. The reason? It was hard for her to find food on the go. Unlike some stars, however, Ellen still believes veganism is a healthy lifestyle choice for people and the planet. Keep reading to find out who else in Hollywood has tried (and failed) to go vegan...

RELATED: Comedy specials you need to watch