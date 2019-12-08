Emmy-nominated journalist Tamron Hall has taken issue with a report from the Daily Mail that claims she "blew a gasket" upon learning Kelly Clarkson's new talk show was renewed for a second season before hers.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Speaking to her Instagram followers on Friday, Dec. 6, Tamron denied claims she was anything but supportive of her "fellow Texan" as the singer prepares for Season 2 of her eponymous show.

Noting the irony of being branded "difficult" by the Mail after she'd just used her show as a platform to discuss the double standard for men in media versus when it comes to speaking up about issues such as the alleged chauvinism exhibited towards Gabrielle Union on the set of "America's Got Talent," she assured fans she "never once complained about Kelly's renewal."

Stewart Cook / REX/Shutterstock

In the report from the Mail, whose publisher is currently being sued by Megan Markle, a Disney insider is quoted as saying Tamron "wasn't mad, per se, that Kelly's show got picked up for a second season, but she's apparently frustrated with the direction of her show and afraid of it becoming a failure after walking away from her job at NBC," according to Page Six.

The report also claims Tamron is "very controlling in a way that doesn't foster a healthy environment for the people around her to do the jobs they've been hired to do."

Her post got the attention of other celebs including Holly Peete, who commented, "don't sweat it sis. we know the deal," and Gabrielle, who praised Tamron for refusing to stand for the "angry Black woman" label.

Tamron reposted a clip from the episode of her show where she talked about the "AGT" drama over the weekend, captioning the video, "Flashback Friday #fbf to @tamronhallshow Tuesday. The 'difficult' conversation and women in case you missed it. As we say on the show 'let's talk about it.' See yall Monday."

Tamron previously dealt with negative press perceptions after she opted to leave her co-hosting spot on "Today" when she was replaced by Megyn Kelly rather than take a lower position.

Megyn was ousted from the role in October 2018 after she made racially insensitive comments on the air about the use of blackface in Halloween costumes.