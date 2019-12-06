ICYMI: The week in music news for Dec. 1-7, 2019

Justin Timberlake apologizes to wife for "strong lapse in judgment"

Justin Timberlake is finally addressing the elephant in the room. The singer took to Instagram on Dec. 4 to apologize to his wife of seven years, Jessica Biel. back on Nov. 21, Justin was caught on video holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright while at a bar in New Orleans and the internet went wild. Justin wrote, "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better." A source with knowledge of the situation previously told People, "The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging. Like come on, they're on an open balcony in New Orleans and he's famous. It was nothing." Keep reading for more…

